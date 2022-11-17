Seahawks OC Shane Waldron named among 2023 head coach candidates

The Seahawks have taken everybody by surprise this year. At the bye, they’re in the thick of the playoff race and have already matched their projected win total for their entire season.

A lot of people deserve credit for the team’s unexpected success this year. One name we haven’t heard much of is Shane Waldron, the offensive coordinator who’s helped turn Geno Smith into a fringe MVP candidate. Folks are taking notice, though.

Waldron has made a list of potential 2023 head coaches at NFL.com. Here’s what Tom Pelissero had to say about Waldron’s candidacy.

“Waldron first appeared on this list in 2018, just before he interviewed for the Bengals job that went to Rams staff-mate Zac Taylor instead. Since then, Waldron has gotten more experience at the front of the room, and Year 2 in the Seahawks’ offense — really the first year with a QB running Waldron’s system, as opposed to the mishmash of concepts Russell Wilson liked in 2021 — has been a big step forward.”

The numbers certainly support Waldron’s case. Heading into Week 11, Seattle’s offense ranks No. 7 in DVOA and No. 5 in scoring.

