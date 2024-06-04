Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb: Offense "a really good marriage" with Geno Smith's skills

Ryan Grubb is in his first year as an NFL offensive coordinator and his success in his Seahawks debut will have a lot to do with quarterback Geno Smith.

Smith will be under center and running the offense that Grubb has been installing over the last couple of months. Grubb said on Monday that the team is "right on schedule" in terms of that installation and that he has found Smith to be an ideal fit for what the team wants to do with the ball.

Smith shared similar views last month when he said "a drop-back passer" like himself is a natural to run Grubb's offense, but the coordinator thinks things run even deeper than that.

“I think that there is a really good marriage there where some of the skill set that Geno has. I think that we ask our quarterbacks to do a lot,” Grubb said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “Luckily for us Geno is really athletic, as well. I think for us we don’t have to limit it to just drop back. I think he is really good in the play-action game as well, which will be a big part of our offense. I think for us it’s not just five-step all the time. But I do think Geno is really good at getting the ball out on time and very efficient with the football, which he obviously showed in ’22 when he led the league in completion percentage.”

Smith wasn't quite as sharp last season, which contributed to the Seahawks falling short of the playoffs in a finish that helped spur the offseason coaching changes. A quick transition to the new offense will be vital to hopes of a better finish in 2024.