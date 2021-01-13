Seahawks OC Brian Schottenheimer fired for philosophical differences

The Seattle Seahawks will have a new offensive coordinator in 2021. Just days after they were eliminated from the playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced they had part ways with Brian Schottenheimer.

Brian Schottenheimer is a fantastic person and coach and we thank him for the last three years. Citing philosophical differences, we have parted ways. — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 13, 2021

He had been the Seahawks’ OC for three seasons. They had a top-10 scoring offense each of those three years, ranking sixth, ninth and eighth.

However, head coach Pete Carroll wants to run the ball more effectively in 2021. Their production in the running game declined each of the last two seasons. They had the league’s best rushing attack in 2018, ranked fourth in 2018 and 12th in 2020.

With Russell Wilson at quarterback and Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf at receiver, they have dynamic playmakers in the passing game.

If they can be more efficient in the running game, they will continue to be a dangerous team in the NFC West.

