Seahawks nursing mostly mental injuries after beat down by 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks will be licking their wounds this week following their loss on Sunday to the San Francisco 49ers. Fortunately, the sting is mostly mental as the team escaped the Bay Area with only a couple of injuries.

In fact, it was San Francisco who took the biggest hit, losing quarterback Trey Lance to a potentially season-ending broken right ankle.

As for Seattle, only two players left the contest early, defensive end Shelby Harris and guard Damien Lewis.

Lewis, who just recently recovered from an ankle sprain, exited the Week-2 matchup with a bruised quadriceps per coach Pete Carroll.

As for Harris, Carroll had this to say: “Shelby had a back thing going in, it was a hamstring that bothered him during the game early on.”

Carroll will likely have updated information on the Seahawks’ injury situation during his Monday radio hit and press conference.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire