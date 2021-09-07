Seahawks: Notes from Pete Carroll’s Labor Day press conference

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll just wrapped up a press conference following his team’s practice on Labor Day.

In the spirit of the holiday, we’ll keep these short and sweet. Here are a few notes from Carroll heading into Week 1.

Seahawks name three captains

Starting quarterback Russell Wilson, middle linebacker Bobby Wagner and linebacker/fullback Nick Bellore have been named the team captains for the 2021 season.

Pete Carroll announces #Seahawks players “overwhelmingly” voted Russell Wilson (offense), Bobby Wagner (defense) and Nick Bellore (special teams) as captains again for the 2021 season. @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 6, 2021

Only two players are unvaccinated

Carroll says that only two players on Seattle’s 53-man roster and 16-man practice squad are unvaccinated. He says he’s “pleased” with the number.

Pete Carroll says the #Seahawks have only two players not vaccinated, among the 53 on the active roster and (presumably) the 16 on the practice squad. "I'm really pleased." — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 6, 2021

Duane Brown ready to play Week 1

The hold-in is over. Veteran left tackle Duane Brown returned to practice today after not participating during training camp. Carroll says he will be starting Week 1 against the Colts.

Pete Carroll says Duane Brown will play Sunday in the Seahawks’ opener at Indianapolis. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) September 6, 2021

Story continues

As for his contract, ESPN reports that Seattle doesn’t plan to extend Brown but discussions are ongoing. Adjustments to his 2021 money may be in the cards.

#Seahawks and LT Duane Brown, who's been unhappy with his contract, have discussed potential solutions to his situation in recent days. Seattle doesn't plan to extend him but has discussed adjustments to his final year. Brown spotted back at practice today, per @BradyHenderson — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 6, 2021

CB Tre Brown, TE Colby Parkinson still out

Fourth-round draft pick Tre Brown is one of several new faces in Seattle’s cornerback room. He’s currently out with a knee injury, though. Carroll has said there’s no timeline for his return and expects him to be out some time.

Carroll said that Tre Brown is going to be out a bit still. "He's got a couple things we're working on. None of them are debilitating, none of them so serious. It's just going to take some time so it's going to be a couple weeks." — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) September 6, 2021

Tight end Colby Parkinson is also still out.

Carroll said TE Colby Parkinson won't be ready to return this week, hence the promotion of Tyler Mabry to the active roster. #Seahawks — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) September 6, 2021

The team promoted TE Tyler Mabry from the practice squad to the active roster today to help.

Center competition still unsettled

Carroll also commented on the odd situation at the center position. On the subject of the injured Ethan Pocic and the rising Kyle Fuller, Carroll said hopefully both have a chance, whatever that means.

Carroll on the center job says again injury prevented Pocic from making a real run at starting job with Kyle Fuller but says "both those guys deserve to play and hopefully they'll both have a chance.'' — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 6, 2021

Nickel spot open-ended

On the subject of the slot defender competition, Carroll also wouldn’t reveal his plans. He said it’s not necesarily true that Marquise Blair or Ugo Amadi will be holding that spot.

Carroll, when asked if just one of Ugo Amadi or Marquise Blair has to be the nickel says "not necessarily. That's a good question.'' In other words, Seahawks could find a way to get both on the field regularly. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 6, 2021

Related

Russell Wilson could pass Peyton Manning in several first-decade milestones in 2021

List