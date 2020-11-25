Seahawks not allowing fans for Week 14 matchup with Jets

The Jets won’t have to worry about the 12th man when they hit the road to take on the Seahawks in Week 14.

Seattle announced Monday that it will play its next two home games, against the Giants on Dec. 6 and Jets on Dec. 13, without fans.

“Due to the current case counts of COVID-19 in our state, we will continue playing without fans in attendance at our home games on Dec. 6 (vs. N.Y. Giants) and Dec. 13 (vs. N.Y. Jets),” the Seahawks said in a statement. “We are continuing to work closely with local public health and government officials and are committed to following their lead to keep our community safe. We will keep fans informed as decisions are made for our Dec. 27 home game and beyond. We continue to urge all fans to remain vigilant with physical distancing, mask-wearing and following all local guidelines.”

New York has not defeated the Seahawks in Seattle since 1997, so no-home field advantage for the current NFC West leaders works in the Jets’ favor. However, the Seahawks have still dominated at home without fans in 2020, posting a 5-0 mark at Lumen Field.

Even without fans in attendance in Week 14, the Jets’ trip to Seattle still carries plenty of juice, as Jamal Adams will take on his former team for the first time in his career. Not only did Adams force his way out of the Big Apple this offseason, but he also traded barbs with New York defensive coordinator Gregg Williams in training camp and recently said he “fought depression” during his tenure with the Jets because of the organization’s losing ways.

“Bro, I fought depression in New York,” Adams said on the ‘All Things Covered’ podcast last week. “And I’m man enough to say it. There’s been so many times where I came home after a tough loss and just sat in the dark — no phone, no TV. My [dad] hated to see me like that. It killed my pops so much… he was calling my agent and saying, ‘Hey man, I don’t like seeing my son like this. I need him out of this situation.’ It took a toll on my life outside of football.”