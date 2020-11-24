The Seahawks announced Monday they will play without fans in attendance for their next two home games. The team hosts the Giants on Dec. 6 and the Jets on Dec. 13.

“Due to the current case counts of COVID-19 in our state, we will continue playing without fans in attendance at our home games on Dec. 6 (vs. N.Y. Giants) and Dec. 13 (vs. N.Y. Jets),” the Seahawks said in a statement. “We are continuing to work closely with local public health and government officials and are committed to following their lead to keep our community safe. We will keep fans informed as decisions are made for our Dec. 27 home game and beyond. We continue to urge all fans to remain vigilant with physical distancing, mask wearing and following all local guidelines.”

The Seahawks said they will reach out to season ticket holders if conditions improve in time for the home finale at Lumen Field on Dec. 27 against the Rams.

Seahawks will not allow fans for next two home games originally appeared on Pro Football Talk