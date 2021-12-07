Seahawks nominate WR Tyler Lockett for Walter Payton Man of the Year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Seahawks have nominated wide receiver Tyler Lockett for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

The team made the announcement today on social media, calling attention to his community work via his Light It Up Foundation.

In 12 games this year, Lockett has 57 catches, 881 yards and four touchdowns.

Related

Pete Carroll calls Seahawks win over 49ers a 'precious moment'

List

Seahawks: Best and worst PFF grades from Week 13 win

Recommended Stories