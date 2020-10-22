The 49ers will return to Seattle in 10 days for an NFC West showdown. When they get there, the 49ers won’t have to worry about the 12th Man.

The Seahawks have announced that they will proceed with the November 1 game “without fans in attendance.”

The Twitter message from the Seahawks cites ongoing conversations with local public health and government officials regarding the ability to host fans.”

The Seahawks express hope that “conditions will improve” later in the year, allowing fans to attend home games.

The Seahawks have remaining home games on November 19 (Cardinals), December 6 (Giants), December 13 (Jets), and Week 16 (Rams). The Seahawks also may have multiple postseason games at home; as the only unbeaten team in the NFC, they’re on track to be the No. 1 seed.

Seahawks: No fans for Week Eight game vs. 49ers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk