Seahawks have nine key players in serious jeopardy of missing 49ers game

Nine key Seahawks in serious jeopardy of missing game vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Even if the 49ers get some key players back from injured reserve in time for them to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, San Francisco will be missing numerous important contributors against their archrival. However, it's looking like the Seahawks will be in a similar situation.

All-Pro safety Jamal Adams -- the Seahawks' marquee offseason acquisition -- has missed the last four weeks with a groin injury, and every indication up to this point is that his absence will extend another week. Seattle coach Pete Carroll expected that Adams would be able to practice in a limited capacity starting on Wednesday, but he has yet to practice at all this week.

It's difficult to see Adams playing on Sunday if he is unable to practice on Friday. As ESPN's Brady Henderson wrote, "At this rate, he seems more likely to miss a fourth straight game than to be back on the field against the 49ers."

While Adams is the biggest Seahawks name in serious jeopardy of missing the game against the 49ers due to injury, he certainly isn't the only one. Not by a long shot.

None of the Seahawks' top three running backs -- Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde and Travis Homer -- have practiced yet this week, as they're dealing with various leg injuries. The same can be said for starting left tackle Duane Brown (knee), starting left guard Mike Iupati (back), starting defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle), starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin (concussion, hamstring) and starting nickel back Ugochukwu Amadi (hamstring).

As is the case with Adams, all of those injured Seahawks have one more chance to get a practice in ahead of the crucial divisional game against San Francisco. Anyone who doesn't practice on Friday would have to be considered doubtful at best.

It's difficult to say which injured players -- other than Adams, of course -- the Seahawks will miss most if they're unable to play. Rookie fourth-round pick DeeJay Dallas currently is the only healthy running back on Seattle's roster, which could put even more pressure on quarterback Russell Wilson to deliver. Though Wilson certainly is capable of doing so, that task likely would be made more challenging if the left side of his starting offensive line doesn't play.

Then again, considering the Seahawks have the top-ranked offense in the league so far this season, perhaps the defensive injuries could prove more detrimental.

The Seahawks have allowed the most yards in NFL history through six games and are on a pace to shatter the 2012 New Orleans Saints record of 7,042 yards allowed. They've been particularly terrible against the pass, as they're allowing an NFL-worst 368.7 yards per game through the air. If Adams, Griffin and/or Amadi can't play -- which seems increasingly likely -- that would leave a struggling unit even further depleted against Kyle Shanahan's offense.

Not exactly a great combination for Seattle.

The Seahawks are very talented and will be a tremendous challenge for the 49ers, but Seattle's numerous injuries certainly could make things easier on San Francisco. Of course, after the terrible injury luck they've had themselves, the 49ers won't have any sympathy for them.

