Seahawks nickel job is ‘Ugo Amadi’s to lose’ in 2020

While John Schneider was addressing the media last week at the NFL Combine, someone asked about Seattle's nickel situation. It's well known that the Seahawks opted to run more base defense than any other team in the league in 2019.

That made the team's nickel corners seldom used. Instead, Mychal Kendricks was kept on the field as an every down player for the most part. That was Seattle's solution to keeping its perceived 11 best players on the field as much as possible.

Thus, a fair conclusion is that the Seahawks didn't have confidence in any of their nickel corners, right?

"I think that's up for debate," Schneider said when posed that very question.

Ugo Amadi opened the season as Seattle's starting nickel, only to be replaced by Jamar Taylor for the next nine games. Then it was Akeem King's job for a few games before Amadi took over once again down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.

The 2019 fourth-round pick out of Oregon finished the season with 17 total tackles and one fumble recovery.

"Ugo did a nice job at that spot near the end of the year," Pete Carroll said lasts week. "He gave us a certain style of player there – a smaller guy, real quick and very smart, a very good zone player. He had some time working at the spot early on. We kind of did it in the middle of the year, later in the year when we gave him the go ahead. But he did fine. We'll continue to make that spot competitive with different style of guys to see what they offer us."

Carroll added that Amadi will be "under siege" in 2020 with other guys gunning for his job. Added roster competition may come via free agency or the draft. Even if Amadi retains his spot on the depth chart, he'll have to prove he's worthy of the Seahawks actually utilizing their nickel defense in typical nickel situations, something that didn't happen last season.

That could come down to whether or not Seattle wants second-year linebacker Cody Barton to assume Kendricks' role. Will the Seahawks prefer to maintain their base-heavy style of play with Barton or go back to traditional personnel groupings with Amadi? That could be an intriguing question as the 2020 season approaches.

"We're OK if we don't add a guy, but we'll keep looking because nobody really owns the spot yet," Carroll said. "It's really Ugo's to lose right now."

Amadi was a special teams ace on punt coverage as a rookie and showed some promise in the secondary. An ugly game in the Divisional Round against Packers star wideout Davante Adams has unfairly diminished the public sentiment surrounding Amadi.

Not many corners would have thrived on an island against Adams, and the Seahawks should have known better than to let Amadi cover 1-on-1 on the most important defensive play of the season – a game-sealing 32-yard completion from Aaron Rodgers to Adams on 3rd-and-8 in the game's final minutes.

As Carroll alluded to, there will be other names in the mix, but don't be surprised to see Amadi playing a prominent role in the Seahawks secondary next season.

