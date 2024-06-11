Seahawks NFL Draft grades: Christian Haynes, OG, UConn 81st overall

The Seattle Seahawks saw former starting guard Damien Lewis walk in free agency, and hope that UConn offensive guard Christian Haynes can help fill some of the void left by their talented departure.

Haynes projects as a potential starter opposite of free agency signee Laken Tomlinson, who will end up starting at the left guard spot. If Haynes can impress early he should be able to take last years starter at the right guard spot in Anthony Bradford, who was underwhelming in his opportunity.

A four year starter who was extremely productive, Haynes is powerful, relentless, agile, and has plenty of pop in his game to be a soli starter at the NFL level. Haynes was highly rated on my board and ended up as a surprise to fall to this point in the draft.

Grade: A

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire