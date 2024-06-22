Seahawks have NFL’s 7th-highest average ticket prices going into 2024

The Seattle Seahawks may be coming off a season where they did not qualify for the postseason and made a change at head coach, but that sure is not stopping the 12th Man from wanting to consume the product.

It came to the attention via Twitter regarding the average ticket sale prices for NFL teams. Unsurprisingly, despite their lack of wins, the Las Vegas Raiders still have the highest prices by nature of their venue. Shortly behind them are of course the two-time reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs, and the San Francisco 49ers whom they defeated once again.

But still cracking the top ten is Seattle, who ranks in at a respectable No. 7 on the list.

Perhaps the most surprising on the list is the fact the New England Patriots are still ahead of Seattle. The Patriots have been terrible the last two years, and look to be one of the worst teams in football next season as well. New England limped to 4-13 last year, following up their mediocre 8-9 season the year prior.

Of course, the team in last are the Arizona Cardinals, which should not shock anyone. The Cardinals have one of the smallest fan bases in football, and the team has been below average for the majority of the last decade.

