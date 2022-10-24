Seahawks take NFC West lead at 4-3

After seven weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the team least likely to lead the NFC West is leading it. The Seattle Seahawks are the only team in the division with a winning record at 4-3 and now, with Geno Smith as their starting quarterback, are in the driver’s seat in the division.

This is what the division looks like now:

Seattle Seahawks, 4-3 (1-1 division) Los Angeles Rams, 3-3 (1-1 division) San Francisco 49ers, 3-4 (2-0 division) Arizona Cardinals, 3-4 (0-2 division)

Let’s have a look at what happened last weekend and what is coming up in Week 8.

Seattle Seahawks

Rookie running back Kenneth Walker rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns, and quarterback Geno Smith threw two touchdown passes in a 37-23 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

For the second straight week, the Seattle defense played well, holding the Chargers to only 329 yards of offense and only 53 rushing yards. The Chargers converted on only 5-of-15 third downs and quarterback Justin Herbert turned the ball over twice.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams did not play in Week 7. They had their bye week following their 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers.

San Francisco 49ers

Running back Christian McCaffrey made his 49ers debut following the trade that sent him there from the Carolina Panthers, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Kansas City Chiefs. He had eight carries for 38 yards and the 49ers opened up the game with a 10-0 lead, but Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes and the Chiefs had 529 yards of offense as they beat San Francisco 44-23.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals opened up Week 7 with a 42-34 home win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night.

The win snapped an eight-game home losing streak for the Cardinals and snapped a two-game skid this season. Receiver DeAndre Hopkins made his 2022 debut after serving a six-game suspension for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance and had 10 catches for 103 yards.

The Cardinals picked off Saints quarterback Andy Dalton three times in the first half and had pick-sixes in consecutive drives.

They have beaten Dalton four consecutive years.

Coming up in Week 8

In Week 8, all four teams in the division will play.

The Cardinals will be on the road to take on the 5-1 Minnesota Vikings, who are coming off their bye.

The Seahawks will host the 6-1 New York Giants, who have won four games in a row.

The 49ers and Rams face one another in Los Angeles.

