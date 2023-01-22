Seahawks News: Multiple teams request interviews with assistant coaches, fines

The Seahawks have had multiple teams request interviews with assistant coaches over the last few days.

Here’s all the latest Seattle news from the weekend.

Two teams request interviews with Sean Desai

Once again Sean Desai is a hot commodity on the offseason coaching market. According to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, two more teams have requested interviews with Desai for their open defensive coordinator positions: the Dolphins and the Vikings.

The #Vikings and #Dolphins, both of whom have vacant DC jobs, have requested to interview #Seahawks defensive assistant and associate head coach Sean Desai, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2023

The Browns also interviewed Desai recently for their defensive coordinator spot, but they wound up hiring Jim Schwartz. Desai’s speciality is the secondary and he’s been credited with a strong all-around performance from that unit for Seattle this season.

Ravens request inerview with QBs coach

Desai isn’t the only Seahawks coach drawing interest, though. According to Jeremy Fowler at ESPN, the Ravens have requested an interview with quarterbacks coach Dave Canales for their offensive coordinator job.

#Ravens have requested permission to speak with #Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales for their offensive coordinator job, per source. Canales is a longtime Seattle coach who worked closely with Geno Smith during his Pro Bowl year. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 21, 2023

Baltimore fired former OC Greg Roman a few days ago. Despite his contract situation being unsettled, head coach John Harbaugh says Lamar Jackson is involved in the search to fill the position.

Canales has been on Pete Carroll’s staff from the beginning (2010), first serving as the wide receivers coach for seven years, then moving up to quarterbacks coach in 2018. Canales is likely a candidate due to Geno Smith’s late-blooming success this season.

No fine for Johnathan Abram for dirty play vs. Deebo Samuel

The NFL did their usual Saturday afternoon news dump yesterday, including fines for several players – including a whopper for Chargers edge Joey Bosa – who went nuclear on officials following his team’s stunning Wild Card loss to the Jaguars.

One guy who didn’t get a fine was Seattle safety Johnathan Abram, who made a dirty play on 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel in last week’s 41-21 loss. Tom Pelissero at NFL Network reports that Abram has not been fined by the league.

The NFL didn't fine #Seahawks S Johnathan Abram for his actions with #49ers WR Deebo Samuel’s ankle after a play in the third quarter of last week’s playoff game. No flag was thrown either. But San Francisco players said the incident fired them up as they rallied to win. pic.twitter.com/Wr2typeL4n — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 21, 2023

Abram’s ankle twister has been credited as being the spark that infuriated the 49ers, inspiring an utterly dominant second half. After the game, coach Kyle Shanahan admitted the move “pissed a lot of people off.”

“I think that pissed a lot of people off. I think that pissed our team off and I think you could feel our team react to that.” Kyle Shanahan on Johnathan Abram pulling at Deebo Samuel’s ankle pic.twitter.com/UVZ0INnyAl — John Dickinson (@JDJohnDickinson) January 15, 2023

The Niners are hosting the Cowboys later today and what will likely be the most-viewed non-Super Bowl game in decades. The winner will move on to face the Eagles in the NFC Championship.

