Seahawks named biggest winners in undrafted free agency

The Seahawks came out of the 2023 NFL draft with a strong class of rookies but also 28 open roster spots to fill. Right now, it looks like most of those openings are going to be occupied by undrafted free agents. For one thing, Seattle simply doesn’t have the cap space to afford any veterans.

On the positive side of the ledger, the Seahawks are also getting very high marks for the crop of players they signed as undrafted free agents. Specifically, Thor Nystrom at Fantasy Pros has a new ranking of the top UDFA classes in the NFC and he has Seattle on top by a very wide margin.

“The Seahawks were the big winners of this year’s UDFA free-for-all… The Seahawks signed 23 UDFA that I had rankings on pre-draft, tying for the NFL-lead. But the quality was even better than the quantity – Seattle’s signing of 17 players on my 500-player big board easily led the NFL. In my ranking system, there was a larger qualitative difference between Seattle’s UDFA class and the No. 2 class (Tampa Bay) than four different franchises’ UDFA groups scored in sum.”

There’s still been no official confirmation from the team about signing them, but reports have Seattle picking up 28 new college free agents. Fans should not be surprised if most of them wind up making the initial 53-man roster.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire