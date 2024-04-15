Seahawks named best fit for 2 Georgia prospects after Round 1

The 2024 NFL draft is now just a week and a few sleepless nights away for all 32 teams and their fans. The Seattle Seahawks have put together two strong draft classes in a row and could set themselves up to finally re-enter true contender territory if they can manage a third.

What they do in Round 1 will obviously have a big impact on their bottom line, but they’ll also need to hit the right notes on Day 2 and 3 if they’re going to catch up with the heavyweights around the NFC. With that in mind, Pro Football Focus has pinpointed a couple of Georgia prospects as the best fits for the Seahawks on Days 2-3 of the draft.

On Day 2, they have Georgia offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran as the best fit for the Seahawks.

Day 2: Georgia C Sedrick Van Pran

“Seattle doesn’t have a second-round pick. They desperately need help on the offensive line. Georgia’s Sedrick Van Pran is an ultra-reliable, if unspectacular, center who finished eighth in the nation in overall grade in 2023. He allowed just one sack and one hit as a pass protector during his college career, so he would at least partially stabilize the team’s interior protection.”

Van Pran (6-foot-4, 310 pounds) started the last three seasons at center for the Bulldogs and would likely project as the starter for the Seahawks if they should draft him.

Meanwhile, their Day 3 fit for Seattle is Georgia safety Tykee Smith.

Day 3: Georgia S Tykee Smith

“Smith is the type of player that defensive coordinators who like moveable playmakers will see a lot of potential in. He finished 2023 with 27 tackles resulting in a defensive stop, and even if he doesn’t stick as a rotational defender in the NFL, his play style should allow him to make an impact on special teams.”

Smith (5-foot-10, 205 pounds) earned an excellent grade from PFF last season for his coverage at 85.8. That ranked him 15th in the nation at his position. Smith would project primarily as a special teams contributor as a rookie, most likely sliding in at No. 5 on the depth chart beneath Julian Love, Rayshawn Jenkins, K’Von Wallace and Jerrick Reed II.

