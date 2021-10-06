Seahawks named among potential landing spots for CB Stephon Gilmore

The Seahawks have a cornerback problem. This past week, they tried starting Sidney Jones on the left slide and sliding D.J. Reed over to the right. Bless Austin also got some action and there are other potential options on the horizon as well, such as rookie Tre Brown being designated to return to practice this week.

An outside solution may have just presented itself, though. A day after the Cowboys surprisingly released linebacker Jaylon Smith, the Patriots have done the same with their cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was the Defensive Player of the Year not too long ago. Seattle has been named one of the potential landing spots for Gilmore. Here’s Mark Schofield on the fit.

“During the summer, one of the teams that came up most often when contemplating a potential Gilmore trade was the Seattle Seahawks. And with good reason. There were questions about the Seattle cornerback room prior to the start of the year, and the Seahawks defense has not exactly answered those concerns with their start to the season . . . Acquiring Gilmore would solidify one CB spot, going a long way towards shoring up that unit.”

Seattle has the cap space and the need and have already missed out on a couple of opportunities like this. Quinton Dunbar has signed with the Cardinals and Richard Sherman has joined the Buccaneers.

Now let’s find out just how motivated John Schneider and Pete Carroll are to upgrade this position.

