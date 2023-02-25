Seahawks named 1 of 5 potential destinations in Aaron Rodgers trade

The Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback since they currently do not have one under contract for the 2023 season. It’s expected they’ll come to terms with Geno Smith, but it’s far from a forgone conclusion at this point.

Should the Seahawks decide to take a bold swing and attempt to upgrade at the game’s most important position, an unorthodox name has been brought to the forefront. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is back on his annual “will he or won’t he come back to the Packers” media tour. If he doesn’t return to Green Bay, Sports Illustrated listed five teams that could be potential fits.

Hold your noses, 12’s, because SI listed the Seahawks as one of them.

“Why Rodgers fits: The Seahawks have plenty to offer with a talented roster and they have the cap space and draft picks to execute a blockbuster trade. Seattle has two first-round picks and two second-round selections in April’s draft—courtesy of the Wilson trade with the Broncos. Finding quality receivers was an issue in Green Bay. That wouldn’t be the case in Seattle with the receiving tandem of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Rodgers would also have a balanced attack with running back Kenneth Walker, who’s coming off a sensational rookie season.”

By trading Russell Wilson to Denver, Seattle got off of the major quarterback contract carousel last year. It’s hard to imagine they’ll jump back on for a quarterback who is older (39), far more expensive ($59 million owed in 2023), and considerably more of a headache off the field and behind the scenes than Wilson ever was.

Spending the massive draft capital surely required to obtain Rodgers would appear to be an “all in” move, mortgaging the future for potentially one Super Bowl appearance. A trip to the Super Bowl is hardly guaranteed, considering Rodgers’ poor history in the playoffs. This move is rather antithetical to how the Seahawks typically conduct business.

Given his age, his price tag, and personality which hardly feels like it would fit in Seattle, I think it’s safe to say “thanks, but no thanks” to Sports Illustrated on this one.

