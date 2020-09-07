Seahawks name their 2020 team captains originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks will have the same three captains in 2020 as they did a year ago:

Russell Wilson -- Offense

Bobby Wagner -- Defense

Neiko Thorpe - Special Teams

Pete Carroll was the one who shared the news on Monday. The trio of leaders comes as no surprise as each has been a mainstay on the Seahawks roster.

It's important to note that Seattle has valuable leadership on all levels of the team. Duane Brown, Jamal Adams and K.J. Wright are just as valuable as the three official captains from a leadership standpoint.

The Seahawks depth in that department is, at least in part, what makes them such a mentally tough team. Seattle won 10 one-score games in 2019. The Seahawks have always had an uncanny ability to erase seemingly any deficit that they face.

That quality should stick with the 2020 iteration of the club. However, fans wouldn't mind a few less heart attacks this time around.