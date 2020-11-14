Seahawks must deal with Aaron Donald and the challenge he brings

Following a 44-34 loss to the Buffalo Bills to drop to 6-2, the Seattle Seahawks turn their attention to the Los Angeles Rams, who have given them plenty of trouble over the past few years.

The Rams have prevailed over Seattle in four of the past five contests and that lone victory in 2019 came by virtue of a missed field goal as time expired. Sean McVay’s squad has matched up favorably against the Seahawks in various facets, and Seattle must now rise to the challenge of standing toe-to-toe with another division rival.

Coach Pete Carroll stressed that a particular point of emphasis for the upcoming game must be on stopping star defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

“They have the best player in the world on their defense right in the middle of the defense and he makes problems for everybody,” Carroll said. “They’re utilizing him really well, much like he’s been utilized in the past.”

Indeed, Donald has a well-known reputation as a generational talent at the defensive tackle position and one of the best defensive players in the NFL. Pro Football Focus recently named him a midseason All-Pro for his play and impact in pass rush and run defense this season. He has accumulated nine sacks and 48 pressures in eight games and is in the prime of his career at 29 years old. It is safe to say the Seahawks must prepare to deal with him.

“He’s just a dominant football player,” Carroll continued. “He’s as good as you can get. He’s as good at his position as anybody has ever been. So it’s a real challenge to go against him and it’s good for us. We need the work. We need the challenge. It’s hugely important for us to be able to handle him and not let him be a factor, and that’s what we’re going to try and get done.”

The Seahawks offensive line must ensure they protect Wilson consistently in this game. Left tackle Duane Brown acknowledged this, stating that the unit must clean up their mistakes from last week against Buffalo to have any hope of stopping Donald and his teammates.

“We have to be better. We have to be better at the things that we can control up front,” Brown said. “We have to be in tune with it and eliminate those [mistakes]. We’re very aware of that. We’ve been doing a pretty solid job, but last week was unacceptable, and we’re all up to the challenge of correcting that.”

“Russell is extremely important to our team and our success, and for me, I hate seeing him get hit,” Brown continued. “We know the challenge that LA’s defense brings, so we’re locked in.”

If the Seahawks lose to the Rams, they will drop to third place due to tiebreakers with LA and the Cardinals. In a stacked NFC West, the Seahawks will need every victory they can get their hands on, and these games against divisional opponents are particularly imperative, but also difficult nearly every time.

