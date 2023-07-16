Seahawks Mt. Rushmore: Wide Receivers

Here at Seahawks Wire, we are continuing our latest on-going summer series: Seahawks Mt. Rushmore, where we will look at the top four players at each major position in franchise history.

We started with quarterbacks, then of course moved to running backs. Now we’re on to the position group of the most iconic player in franchise history: wide receiver.

Although Seattle boasts one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL today, the Seahawks haven’t been known as a powerhouse of pass catchers. But the ones who have stood out have certainly left a mark in team history…

Steve Largent

Miami Herald

Is anyone surprised? Steve Largent isn’t just the best receiver – or overall player – in Seahawks history, he is simply one of the best to ever catch a football at the professional level. This isn’t me being a fanboy, it’s objective fact. At the time of his retirement, Largent held the NFL’s records for most receptions, most receiving yards and most touchdowns at 100. In fact, Largent became the first receiver to catch 100 touchdown passes.

Although he has since been surpassed, there was a time when Steve Largent was the greatest receiver to ever play.

Receiving Yards: 13,089 (1st)

Receiving Touchdowns: 100 (1st)

Games Played: 200

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Lockett has quietly worked his way into becoming one of the best receivers to wear the navy and neon of Seattle. Originally seen as a return specialist/depth player, Lockett has developed into a legitimate No. 1 option. Over the past four seasons, Lockett is the only player in the NFL to have at 1,000+ yards receiving and at least eight touchdown receptions.

Receiving Yards: 7,100 (3rd)

Receiving Touchdowns: 54 (2nd)

Games Played: 127

Brian Blades

Al Bello/Allsport

As mentioned previously in the running backs Mt. Rushmore, the 1990’s were not the best decade of Seahawks football. But one of the few bright spots was wide receiver Brian Blades, who is a member of Seattle’s 35th Anniversary team. Despite not playing since 1998, Blades is still 2nd all time in franchise receiving yards.

Receiving Yards: 7,620 (2nd)

Receiving Touchdowns: 34 (7th)

Games Played: 156

Doug Baldwin

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

On a team filled with unique personalities, Doug Baldwin somehow stands out. The Legion of Boom era Seahawks were defined by defense and Marshawn Lynch, but Baldwin’s contributions should not go unrecognized. Baldwin emerged as one of the league’s shiftiest route runners, completely stumping opposing defenses. One could make a very compelling argument about how Baldwin was one of the more underrated players of his time.

Receiving Yards: 6,563 (4th)

Receiving Touchdowns: 49 (4th)

Games Played: 123

