Seahawks Mt. Rushmore: Quarterbacks
The NFL offseason at this point can be slow. Teams are practicing, but full blown training camp won’t be starting until later in July.
With this in mind, I thought it would be a perfect time to take a look at some of the best players in Seattle Seahawks franchise history. We at Seahawks Wire are calling this our Mt. Rushmore series, where we’ll go over some of the stats of the Top 4 players at each major position.
Naturally, we’ll start with the game’s most important and high profile position: quarterback.
Of course, there won’t exactly be a ton of surprises on this particular list, but I think it’s important for fans to know their own team’s history.
Side note: Geno Smith obviously won’t make the list, but he may not be as far off as you might think. After only 21 starts with the Seahawks, Smith is already No. 8 all time in franchise passing yards and passing touchdowns.
Russell Wilson
Who else? Wilson may not be doing so hot with the 12th Man’s popularity polls at the moment, but it is undeniable his impact on the franchise. During his decade in Seattle, Wilson undeniably became the best quarterback the Seahawks ever had – or perhaps ever will.
Passing Yards: 37,059 – 1st
Passing Touchdowns: 292 – 1st
Quarterback Record:104-53-1 – 1st
Dave Krieg
The Seahawks’ first taste of real success in the NFL came via Dave Krieg, who was in Seattle from 1980-1991. The Seahawks won their first playoff game with Krieg and made it to their first conference championship. In fact, Seattle’s first four trips to the playoffs came with Krieg at the helm.
Passing Yards: 26,132 – 3rd
Passing Touchdowns: 195 – 2nd
Quarterback Record: 70-49
Matt Hasselbeck
For people my age, there will always be a soft spot in our hearts for Matt Hasselbeck. He was the quarterback of the Seahawks for us growing up, and the first true long term option since Dave Krieg. Hasselbeck’s decade in Seattle saw him become the best quarterback the franchise had seen up to that point, and went to heights it had never gone before with a debut trip to the Super Bowl.
Passing Yards: 29,434 – 2nd
Passing Touchdowns: 174 – 3rd
Quarterback Record: 69-62
Jim Zorn
Just how Hasselbeck is to fans who grew up watching the Seahawks in the 2000’s, ask any 12 who watched the team from its inception, and they’ll all have fond memories of Jim Zorn. The Seahawks in their infancy were not good, to put it mildly. In the first eight years Seattle only had three winning seasons. Yet Zorn weathered the storm and helped give the Seahawks an early identity.
Passing Yards: 20,122 – 4th
Passing Touchdowns: 107 – 4th
Quarterback Record: 40-60