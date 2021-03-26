Seahawks are ‘moving on’ from defensive tackle Jarran Reed

Liz Mathews
·1 min read
The Seattle Seahawks will be without a staple on the defensive line this year.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is now reporting the Seahawks will be parting ways with veteran Jarran Reed after five seasons . . . one way or another.

“The Seahawks are moving on from starting DT Jarran Reed, source said, either in a release or trade,” Rapoport tweeted Thursday afternoon. “Reed had wanted a long-term deal, but the team hoped for just a conversion for cap space. Talks broke down, and here we are.”

The news was confirmed by various other media outlets as well as the following tweet from Reed himself: “It’s been real 12s tomorrow at 1 it’s official … on to the next chapter.”

This story is continuing to develop.

