Will the Seahawks make a move to bring Kerryon Johnson to Seattle?

Former second-round pick running back Kerryon Johnson’s days as a Detroit Lion has officially come to an end.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday evening that Johnson has been officially waived by the Lions.

The #Lions are waiving RB Kerryon Johnson, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 5, 2021

During his time in Detroit, Johnson was marked with high potential but injuries made it difficult for him to release his full potential.

In his rookie year, he came out the gate and rushed for 641 yards and three touchdowns. Sadly his rookie year was cut short after a knee injury in week 10.

The following year, Johnson had another knee injury that held him to just eight games in 2019.

Johnson did play all 16 games for the first time last season, but only started in just two games and had 181 yards.

But the thing is: Johnson is still very much a young player in the NFL.

He is only 23 years old.

Back in the 2018 draft, the Seahawks did show interest in Johnson and were high on his pass blocking abilities.

And since the Seahawks didn’t pick up on Rashaad Penny’s fifth-year option, Johnson could be a good replacement and nice addition to Chris Carson.

The problem is Johnson and his health.

If he can stay healthy, Johnson could be a really nice addition to the Seahawks running game.

And most likely would be for a low price as well.

Johnson will head to the waive wire as of now and be a free agent.

If John Schneider and Pete Carroll decide to go and bring Johnson in, they will be looking to see if his health is in order in the first place.