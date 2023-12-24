Seahawks move to 8-7 with 27-17 victory over Titans

The Seahawks struggled for much of Sunday’s matchup against the Titans, trailing for three quarters.

But to paraphrase head coach Pete Carroll, you can’t win a game until the fourth quarter.

Seattle put together another comeback victory on Sunday afternoon, moving to 8-7 with a 20-17 win over Tennessee.

The Seahawks were down 10-3 at halftime before Jason Myers hit a 27-yard field goal early in the third quarter made it 10-6. Seattle then took the lead early in the fourth quarter with a 11-yard touchdown from DK Metcalf. The receiver dragged his back foot in the back of the end zone, with a Carroll challenge getting the play overturned from an incomplete pass to a score.

But the Titans wanted to play spoiler. The club went 75 yards in 15 plays, taking 8:49 off the clock to take a 17-13 lead with Derrick Henry’s 2-yard rushing touchdown.

That was no matter for Seattle. Smith moved the chains on third-and-6 with a 7-yard pass to Tyler Lockett. Then on third-and-14, Smith hit Jaxon Smith-Njigba for an 18-yard gain to the 50.

A defensive pass interference penalty on a deep shot to Metcalf put the ball at the Tennessee 5.

On third-and-goal, Smith hit tight end Colby Parkinson on the left side with a 5-yard touchdown to put Seattle ahead for good with 57 seconds on the clock.

While the Titans had one last opportunity with no timeouts, a Dre'Mont Jones sack of Ryan Tannehill effectively ended the game.

Smith finished 25-of-36 passing for 227 yards with two touchdowns. Lockett led with eight catches for 81 yards.

Making his first start since October for an injured Will Levis, Tannehill was 18-of-26 for 152 yards. He also rushed twice for 37 yards.

Henry had 88 yards with a touchdown and also threw a 12-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. That was his second passing TD of the season and the fourth of his career.

With the win, the Seahawks currently slot into the NFC’s No. 7 seed at 8-7 after a loss by Minnesota. Seattle will finish the season with a home matchup against the Steelers and a road contest against Arizona.

At 5-10, the Titans will be on the road to face Houston next week before finishing the season at home against the Jaguars.