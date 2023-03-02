Seahawks get mostly high marks on NFLPA report card

The NFLPA released their first ever team report cards yesterday, grading all 32 franchises via player poll. Each team was graded based on how players viewed eight different categories, including their faciities, how they treated their families and the quality of their strength and training staffs.

The Seattle Seahawks got pretty high marks all around, with one exception. Here’s how the union graded them out:

Families: B+

Nutrition: B+

Weight room: A-

Strength coaches: A-

Training room: B-

Training staff: B+

Locker room: A-

Travel: C

The relatively low travel grade may be related to Seattle being the most geographically isolated city in the league – and there’s nothing they can do about that. However, players did mention that the Seahawks don’t always pay for first class flights – they only do so after a win.

That’s a pretty cheap ploy for a billion-dollar organization, but it’s nothing near as bad as the worst of the worst around the league.

Some horror stories from the report show that the Jaguars had a rat infestation in their locker room for several weeks this season, the Cardinals actually charge their players for food at the facility and the Commanders are basically the eighth circle of hell for a work environment.

Overall, the Seahawks were ranked No. 11. Here’s a handy spreadsheet of how all 32 teams graded out in all eight categories.

