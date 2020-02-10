We all remember the Seattle Seahawks infamous goal-line interception.

With 25 seconds to play in Super Bowl XLIX, quarterback Russell Wilson, instead of handing the ball off to running back Marshawn Lynch at the 1-yard line, threw a slant over the middle that was picked off by Malcolm Butler to give the New England Patriots the victory. The Seahawks were 36 inches away from back-to-back titles.

It's been four years since Wilson's controversial throw at the 1-yard line, but the curse lives on.

Enter the Seattle Dragons. The XFL's team saw many things in their league debut against the D.C. Defenders on Saturday: punt blocks, big hits, oh…and the famous Seattle goal-line interception.

Yes, the legendary play lives on.

Seattle dragons ran the same play as the seattle seahawks in the superbowl and it got picked again 😂😂😂😂😂 #XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/QN1xJUtWTR — Tony X (@soIoucity) February 8, 2020

"A few errors can really affect the game, and we have to overcome those," Dragons coach Jim Zorn during his postgame press conference.

It's better for the Seattle Dragons to face adversity now rather than later...you know, like when they are competing for XFL Championship Game. The Dragons, who fell 31-19 to the Defenders, are at CenturyLink Field for their home opener on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. There are still tickets available for those who hope to attend.

The Seahawks most famous play lives on in XFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest