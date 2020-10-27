Seahawks miss out on Everson Griffen... again originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks have missed out on Everson Griffen for the second time this year. Ian Rapoport reported that the Cowboys have traded the veteran pass rusher to the Lions in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick.

Trade! #Cowboys DE Everson Griffen is being traded to the #Lions in exchange for draft pick compensation, sources say. Detroit, winners of two in a row, is added a big-time veteran pass-rusher. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2020

It's a price the Seahawks could have paid, which clearly indicates that they just aren't interested in Griffen anymore. Seattle had reportedly explored signing Griffen over the summer prior to him joining with the Cowboys.

Griffen, who has 2.0 sacks on the season, seemed like an obvious trade target for the pass rush-needy Seahawks. It's hard to imagine Seattle standing pat after a primetime loss to the Cardinals in which the defense failed to log a single quarterback hit.

The Seahawks are somehow on pace for fewer sacks this season (24) than they had in 2019 (28). The pass rush remains Seattle's biggest weakness, despite an impressive 5-1 start.

Names like Tak McKinley, Ryan Kerrigan and Carlos Dunlap are now the most likely names on the trade block. The trade deadline is on Nov. 3.