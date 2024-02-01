Seahawks make Mike Macdonald's hiring official

The Seahawks made it official, announcing the hiring of Mike Macdonald as the ninth head coach in franchise history.

The team went from one of the oldest head coaches in the league to the youngest. Pete Carroll is 72, while Macdonald is 36.

Macdonald spent the past two seasons as defensive coordinator of the Ravens.

"What an honor," Macdonald said, via John Boyle of the team website. "We are super excited to be here. Just getting to know John [Schneider] and the rest of the folks. The reputation of this place, what drew us here was the people. That's why we're here — to bring a championship back to Seattle and the 12s.

"We're going to have a lot of fun. We're going to work our tails off, and it's going to be an incredible ride. We're going to be here for a long time, and we're going to win a lot of football games."

Macdonald is charged with keeping the culture established by Carroll in his 14 seasons, while moving the franchise forward. The Seahawks have not won a playoff game since 2019 and have not reached the NFC Championship Game since 2014.

"We want to keep our positive culture," Schneider, the team's General Manager, said. "Everything that's been created here, everything in this building. There are so many special people in this building. It's amazing to be on the phone with all of these agents and people that are interested in this position, and to be able to explain to them like, 'Hey. There's a foundation here and it's incredible.'"

This season under Macdonald, the Ravens led the NFL in scoring defense (16.5 points per game) and sacks (60) and finished tied for first in takeaways (31), becoming the first team in league history to rank first in all three categories. The Ravens also ranked sixth in yards allowed (301.4 per game).