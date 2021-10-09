Seahawks might be without Russell Wilson vs. 49ers in Week 13

Seahawks might not have Wilson for 49ers rematch in Week 13 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trey Lance will make his first career NFL start Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, but the 49ers aren't the only NFC West team that has been forced to make a change at quarterback due to injury. Seahawks QB

Russell Wilson reportedly sustained a ruptured middle-finger tendon on his throwing hand in Seattle's 26-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night, and he is expected to be out several weeks.

Wilson underwent surgery to repair the injury Friday, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported, citing a source. However, the surgery reportedly was "more complicated than expected," and the recovery timetable is roughly six weeks.

The surgery was more complicated than expected, with the need for screws complicating matters. The timetable is roughly 6 weeks, though Wilson will no doubt be determined to beat it. https://t.co/Hd5ppojiIz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2021

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, citing multiple sources, was the first to report that Wilson's injury likely would require surgery, and that the Seahawks were bracing for him to miss anywhere between four-to-eight weeks.

Sources: Seahawks are bracing for Russell Wilson to miss at least a month and possibly 6-8 weeks with his ruptured middle-finger tendon that likely requires surgery. Seattle thinking about Wilson’s long-term health. Barring an unexpectedly swift recovery, it’s Geno Smith’s show. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 8, 2021

That timetable would have Wilson returning to the field at some point between Weeks 10 and 13, as the Seahawks have their bye in Week 9. The 49ers, of course, will play the Seahawks in Seattle in Week 13, looking to avenge their home loss in Week 4.

At this stage, the starting quarterbacks for that Week 13 game are very much up in the air.

