Seahawks in the middle of PFF’s 2024 roster rankings, 49ers on top

Free agency and the 2024 NFL draft have officially passed us by. The dust has mostly settled from roster reorganizing, and now the league has moved on to organized team activities. Another way of putting it: we all now have a better idea of what teams are going to look like when the fall rolls around.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) has already shared their rankings of how each roster stacks up compared to one another. Although it may be difficult to stomach, it is unsurprising they have Seattle’s arch rivals, the San Francisco 49ers ranked at No. 1 overall.

But where do the Seahawks land? According to PFF, they have Seattle’s roster ranked No. 17 overall:

– Biggest strength in 2023: Cornerbacks

– Biggest weakness in 2023: Pass protection

– X-factor for 2024: OT Abraham Lucas

One reason Seattle’s offensive line struggled was the fact that four different players took significant snaps at right tackle. Abraham Lucas would normally reside in that spot, but he played just six games and struggled to a 44.4 pass-blocking grade, a far cry from his solid 2022 rookie season. Lucas needs to provide stability at that position to give the Seahawks what was once a promising pair of young tackles.

Biggest stregnths? I agree with cornerbacks. But pass protection being the biggest weakness? By no means was the Seahawks offensive line solid last year, as constant injuries took their toll in a considerable way. However, it is hard to find that the biggest flaw when the defensive line was nothing but a mess all season long.

Being ranked No. 17 is hardly a crime, but it does feel a bit low. This roster is stacked with Pro Bowl caliber talent: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Julian Love, Devon Witherspoon, Leonard Williams, and yes, Geno Smith.

The Seahawks are far from a finished product, and will undoubtedly go through several more changes over the next few years. But for now, they will get their chance to prove this roster is better-than-advertised soon enough.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire