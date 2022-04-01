Seahawks met with Duke CB prospect Leonard Johnson before his pro day

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Seattle Seahawks
    Seattle Seahawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Nobody knows what will happen, but we’d be surprised if the Seahawks don’t pick a cornerback at some point in the 2022 NFL draft. The team has a need at this position after allowing D.J. Reed to sign with the Jets and they’re doing their research on this year’s cornerback class.

According to a report by Aaron Wilson, Seattle met with Duke corner Leonard Johnson before his pro day.

Johnson (six-foot, 194 pounds) posted six interceptions and 16 pass breakups during his time in college as well as 10.5 tackles for a loss.

Here’s how he measured up at his pro day:

Height: 6-0 3/8
Weight: 194
Hand: 8 4/8
Arm: 31 1/8
Wingspan: 75 4/8
Bench Press: 12
Vertical Jump: 33.0
Broad Jump: 10.5
40-Yard Dash: 4.54
Short Shuttle: 4.27
L Drill: 6.87

Highlights are hard to come by for Johnson, but here’s an old clip.

The Seahawks have also used an official top-30 visit on Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, who’s projected to be a top-10 pick.

Related

Seahawks use official top-30 visit on Cincinnati CB Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner

List

NFL draft: Who were the last 12 players picked at No. 9 overall?

Recommended Stories