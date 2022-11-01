Seahawks maintain lead in NFC West, remain only team above .500

The NFC West continues to look a bit backward. Following their week 8 games, the Seattle Seahawks, believed entering the season to be in a rebuilding year and could compete for the worst record in the NFL, are the only team in the division with a winning record and lead the West with a 5-3 record.

Let’s take a look at the current state of the division, what happened last week and what is coming up in Week 9.

NFC West standings, Week 9

Seattle Seahawks, 5-3 (1-1 division) San Francisco 49ers, 4-4 (3-0 division) Los Angeles Rams, 3-4 (1-2 division) Arizona Cardinals, 3-5 (0-2 division)

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks won their third game in a row, knocking off the New York Giants 27-13 at home.

Geno Smith threw two touchdown passes and Seattle’s defense limited New York to only 225 yards and forced two turnovers.

The Seahawks have allowed only 15 points per game in their winning streak.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers fell behind 14-7 but then rattled off 24 unanswered points and it was a party for running back Christian McCaffrey.

He rushed for a touchdown, had a touchdown catch and also passed for a touchdown.

He had 94 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 attempts, eight catches for 55 yards and a touchdown. He also threw one pass, a 34-yard touchdown pass to receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

They evened their record and remained undefeated in the division.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams lost to the 49ers again and Cooper Kupp injured his knee in the 31-14 loss to the 49ers.

They fell below .500 with the loss.

Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray threw three touchdown passes and had a season-high 326 passing yards and three touchdowns but was picked off twice in the second half. They dropped to 3-5 on the season with a 34-26 to the Vikings. Kirk Cousin had two touchdown passes and Dalvin Cook rushed for 111 yards and a score.

Coming up in Week 9

The Seahawks and the Cardinals face each other for the second time this season in Week 9, this time in Arizona.

The Rams will face the Buccaneers on the road, while the 49ers are on the bye this week.

