Seahawks have made inquires on Falcons QB Matt Ryan

The Deshaun Watson sweepstakes has come down to the Saints and the Falcons.

Atlanta already has a starting quarterback of course, and they’ll need to find a way to move Matt Ryan and his contract if they do wind up getting Watson.

The Seahawks are one potential destination for Ryan. According to a report by Josina Anderson at USA Today, the team has made inquires about Ryan as well as Baker Mayfield.

I'm told the #Seahawks would 'prefer to add an experienced veteran starting quarterback.'

Inquiry* calls have gone out to the #Falcons about Matt Ryan, Cleveland on Baker Mayfield and others, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 18, 2022

Ryan is past his prime but is a former league MVP who’s been to the Super Bowl. He has started 222 games in his career and made four Pro Bowls.

Ryan was due a $7.5 million roster bonus today but the Falcons have pushed that deadline back until Tuesday to give Ryan time to seek out a trade.

A few other teams may also be interested in Ryan, including the Colts – who have traded their 2021 starter Carson Wentz to Washington.

List