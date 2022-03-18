Seahawks have made inquires on Falcons QB Matt Ryan

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
The Deshaun Watson sweepstakes has come down to the Saints and the Falcons.

Atlanta already has a starting quarterback of course, and they’ll need to find a way to move Matt Ryan and his contract if they do wind up getting Watson.

The Seahawks are one potential destination for Ryan. According to a report by Josina Anderson at USA Today, the team has made inquires about Ryan as well as Baker Mayfield.

Ryan is past his prime but is a former league MVP who’s been to the Super Bowl. He has started 222 games in his career and made four Pro Bowls.

Ryan was due a $7.5 million roster bonus today but the Falcons have pushed that deadline back until Tuesday to give Ryan time to seek out a trade.

A few other teams may also be interested in Ryan, including the Colts – who have traded their 2021 starter Carson Wentz to Washington.

