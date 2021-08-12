Seahawks have made ‘final offer’ to Jamal Adams in contract stalemate

The Seattle Seahawks play their first preason game of the year on Saturday night against the Las Vegas Raiders. As real football gets closer by the hour, there are a pair of dark clouds hanging over the organization in the shape of contract disputes. Left tackle Duane Brown and strong safety Jamal Adams both want new deals and neither have been at training camp so far.

The latest on the saga comes from Adam Jude and Bob Condotta at the Seattle Times, who report the Seahawks are “not budging” on what they’re calling their final offer for Adams.

“On Friday, the Seahawks made what they labeled their final offer: $17.5 million in total annual compensation on a four-year contract, with roughly $38 million guaranteed. . . The Seahawks, a source said, are “not budging” on their offer.”

The report states that Adams’ representatives are looking for an additional $2 million in guarantees plus moving bonus money into the first three years of the deal instead of four. Negotiations have stopped since last Friday.

Adams’ current contract has a base salary of $9.86 million for the 2021 season.

