Seahawks LS Tyler Ott says he would love to stay in Seattle

The game of football is played in three phases. Offense, defense, and the often overlooked special teams. Those who understand the sport know how valuable special teams can be. In many cases, they can very easily be the difference between wins and losses. Fortunately, the Seattle Seahawks have enjoyed mostly consistently solid special teams play.

One of the more unheralded members of any special teams unit is the long snapper. Crucial for field goals, PAT’s, and punts, the long snapper often goes unrecognized. However, the Seahawks have employed one of the better ones in the NFL in Tyler Ott.

Ott signed a four-year extension in 2019, and it has just expired. Currently without a new deal, Ott expressed his explicit desire to remain in the Emerald City.

6 years in Seattle it’s become home and the #12s family. Both our kids born in Seattle and so many friends in and around the building. We’d love to be back and just hope the team feels that way too. https://t.co/BjtH8tXO5Q — Tyler Ott (@Ottomatic82) March 16, 2023

Ott has been in the NFL since 2014, bouncing around between the New England Patriots, St. Louis Rams, New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals before finally settling down in the Pacific Northwest. Since 2017 Ott has been a Seattle Seahawk – even becoming a Pro Bowler in 2020.

