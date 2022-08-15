Seahawks take low-risk gamble trading for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

The Seattle Seahawks turned a few heads with an unexpected trade Monday afternoon. Seattle sent fourth-year defensive back Ugo Amadi to the City of Brotherly Love in exchange for Philadelphia Eagles tight end/wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

Neither player had caught on or found a meaningful way to contribute on their respective teams. Amadi was primarily a backup with Seattle and was typically a weaker link in the secondary, while Arcega-Whiteside made a negligible impact for Philadelphia’s offense. New additions to both the Seahawks and Eagles at those positions – namely rookie corner Coby Bryant with Seattle and star receiver A.J. Brown for Philly – ultimately made both Amadi and Arcega-Whiteside expendable.

Now both have an opportunity for a fresh start.

The Seahawks are certainly set at receiver with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf headlining the act, but there is always room to improve depth, especially with versatility. Arcega-Whiteside recently switched positions to tight end this offseason. Perhaps Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron can use this versatility in creative ways to help the offense and revive Arcega-Whiteside’s career.

If not, the move won’t be a costly one for the Seahawks. Arcega-Whiteside is only due a non-guaranteed $1.64 million.

Interestingly, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside has often been linked with Seahawks star DK Metcalf. During the 2019 NFL draft, the Eagles selected Arcega-Whiteside with the No. 57 overall selection. Famously, the Seahawks picked DK Metcalf seven picks later at No. 64 overall. The Eagles have been routinely mocked for committing what appears to be a major draft blunder.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire