Seahawks ‘love’ this CB prospect if Jalen Carter, Will Anderson Jr. are gone

The latest buzz about the 2023 NFL draft from ESPN indicates the Seattle Seahawks are targeting a pass rusher with their No. 5 overall pick rather than a quarterback. However, there’s always a chance that both Georgia’s Jalen Carter and Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. will be off the board by the time they’re on the clock.

If that’s the case, ESPN says we should know that the Seahawks “love” Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon:

“But here’s one more Seattle nugget that throws a wrench in that: I was told it loves cornerback Devon Witherspoon (Illinois) if the top pass-rushers are gone.”

Witherspoon is on the small side for a typical Seattle corner prospect. He measures in at 5-foot-11, 181 pounds with 31.25″ arms and 8.875″ hands. However, he is indisputably one of the top cornerback prospects in a very deep class of them. Heading into the draft, the consensus rankings have him at No. 2 behind Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez.

A significant part of an NFL-level defense at Illinois last season, Witherspoon posted three interceptions and 14 pass breakups and earned Consensus All-America honors for his efforts.

Here’s a look at some of Witherspoon’s best work from 2022.

Witherspoon vs. Michigan

Witherspoon vs. Wyoming

Witherspoon vs. Indiana

Witherspoon vs. Virginia

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire