Seahawks losing support of experts going into huge Week 4 game with 49ers

The Seahawks have lost two games in a row that they should have won. Now they’re starting lose the support of the football literati. Seattle was the clear consensus favorite from Weeks 1-3. However, heading into their crucial Week 4 showdown with the 49ers, the experts are somewhat split over which team will come out on top. There seems to be a trend leaning towards San Francisco, though.

Here’s a review of who they’re picking this week.

NFL.com: Seahawks

Gregg Rosenthal foresees a close call, with Seattle winning 24-23.

Sporting News: Seahawks

Bill Bender also has the Seahawks victorious in a one-point thriller, 28-27.

CBS Sports: 49ers

Six out of eight experts at CBS Sports predicted a 49ers win.

ESPN: 49ers

Eight out of 11 experts at ESPN went with the Niners.

USA TODAY: Seahawks

This one was close, with Seattle getting four picks and San Francisco three.

MMQB: 49ers

Four of the MMQB’s five panelists picked San Francisco.

This one is a tough call. Jamal Adams says the defense will be different starting this week. If he’s right, the Seahawks should be able to escape with a narrow win at least. If he’s not, it’s hard to see a scenario where Kyle Shanahan doesn’t run up the score. We’ll take one last homer pick for the road. Seahawks 31, 49ers 30.

