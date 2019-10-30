Seahawks lose a safety, add a tight end

The Seahawks traded for s afety last week, now put one on injured reserve. On the other hand, they designated another guy to return from IR.

The team announced that safety Tedric Thompson was going on injured reserve because of a shoulder injury.

Thompson started six games this year, and played every snap in Sunday’s win over the Falcons.

The Seahawks traded for Lions safety Quandre Diggs last week, so numbers-wise they should be OK at the position, with Bradley McDougald coming back from a bout of back spasms.

The Seahawks also announced that tight end Ed Dickson was designated for return from IR. That clears him to begin practicing, as he recovers from knee surgery in August.

They also added veteran defensive end Dekoda Watson to fill Thompson’s roster spot.