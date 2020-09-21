Seahawks lose safeties Quandre Diggs, Marquise Blair in 1st half

Liz Mathews

The Seattle Seahawks are getting thin at safety Sunday night after losing two players in the first half of the Week-2 matchup against the New England Patriots.

First, safety Quandre Diggs was disqualified and ejected from the game after an unnecessary roughness call from a helmet to helmet hit on Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry.

Next, safety Marquise Blair, who subbed in for Diggs, went down on the field clutching his right leg after a play. He was helped off the field and into the locker room to be evaluated by the medical staff.

Blair has now been declared out with a knee injury for the remainder of the game.


The Seahawks and Patriots are all tied up at 14-14 with under four minutes left in the first half.

