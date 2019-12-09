Seahawks lose Rashaad Penny for season with ACL injury

The Seattle Seahawks offense has been dealt another tough blow.

According to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, rookie running back Rashaad Penny will miss the remainder of the season with an ACL injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the former first-round pick suffered a torn ACL in Seattle's 28-12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, an MRI confirmed Monday.

#Seahawks players knew this news was coming. Just need to be made official. Ian Rapoport has now given that confirmation of Penny's ACL tear. https://t.co/G9AosaZk2D — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) December 9, 2019



Penny is coming off a two-game stretch of 129 and 74 yards against the Eagles and Vikings. He also scored a combined three touchdowns in those two games, giving Seattle the 1-2 punch at running back they hoped to achieve.

"Well obviously it's disappointing losing Penny," Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said after Sunday's loss. "He's such a great competitor. He's been tremendous the past several weeks, so that's just unfortunate. It's part of the game unfortunately. I got to talk to him afterward and he had his head up, he's looking forward to where he's going next and just fighting through the rehab of it all and we'll be right there with him, but yeah, it was tough when you lose one of your key players -- a guy that you love to play with like Penny. He's been playing good football, too, for us, but Chris did well tonight. He made some key runs. Made some nice plays, some nice catches and stuff like that, so I thought Chris played well."

Running back Chris Carson also took to Twitter to send Penny well-wishes.

Don't even trip !! you comin back strong ! BELIEVE DAT ‼️‼️ https://t.co/ofjIz1RzYU — Chris Carson (@ccarson_32) December 9, 2019

The Seahawks will now turn to C.J. Prosise and Travis Homer. Prosise has rushed just 15 times for 72 yards in 2019, while Homer has yet to have a single carry.

