Seahawks lose Mychal Kendricks to season-ending knee injury, but want him back after prison sentence

The saga of Mychal Kendricks’ 2018 season, one of this year’s most surreal NFL stories, came to an end on Wednesday. Or at least it did as far the NFL is concerned.

The Seattle Seahawks linebacker was placed on injured reserve after suffering a setback with his knee during Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, according to the team. That game was Kendricks’ first game back from an eight-game suspension for insider trading.

Mychal Kendricks out for season with knee injury

Per Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, Kendricks took a hit to the knee and played through the pain during a 21-7 win for Seattle.

“Mychal’s going on IR. He needs to get work done on his knee,” Carroll said. “He got caught in a situation, he just got hit on the outside of his knee and it got him. In unbelievable fashion, he finished the game and it was early enough he fought through it the whole time.”

During his first game in two months, Kendricks posted four tackles, two solo. He’ll finish his bizarre year, which began with his release from the Cleveland Browns after his insider trading charges came to light, with 20 total tackles, two sacks and a pass deflection in four games for the Seahawks. Seattle never seemed to mind rostering a player who had pleaded guilty to a felony and was awaiting a prison sentence.

Where does Mychal Kendricks go from here?

Kendricks will now await a sentencing hearing on Jan. 24 in which he faces as many as three years in prison. Per Carroll, his knee will also require six to eight weeks of rehab.

These legal proceedings have been hanging over Kendricks’ head all season. He pleaded guilty in September to insider trading charges for a scheme in which he was accused of making $1.2 million through investments with an acquaintance named Damilare Sonoiki during Kendricks’ time with the Philadelphia Eagles. The two would reportedly exchange Eagles tickets and cash for insider stock tips.

Now, the rest of Kendricks’ career could depend on how large of a prison sentence he receives. If the 28-year-old is forced to sit out from football until his 30s, a return would be difficult. However, Kendricks reportedly already has a home with the Seahawks if he tries to mount an NFL comeback.

Pete Carroll says Seahawks want Mychal Kendricks back

During his news conference, Carroll more than hinted that the Seahawks would like to have Kendricks back when he’s able:

“It’s just been such a difficult season for Mych, my heart goes out to him,” Carroll said. “He wants to be part of this thing so badly but he doesn’t get to this time around. We’ll look forward to getting him back next time and being with us.”

For now, the player, team and league can only wait and see when that it is.

Mychal Kendricks’ comeback from suspension was short-lived. (Getty Images)

