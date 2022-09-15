Seahawks lose Jamal Adams for season with torn quad

The Seattle Seahawks are 1-0 but suffered a big loss in that victory over the Denver Broncos to start the NFL season.

Star safety Jamal Adams is headed for season-ending surgery to repair a torn quad.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news and said Adams is still mulling over how, when and who will do the procedure.

Sources: #Seahawks star S Jamal Adams will have season-ending surgery to repair his torn quad tendon suffered against the #Broncos, his 2022 over as he’s headed to IR. Adams is still talking to doctors about the timing of the procedure, as well as who performs it. pic.twitter.com/z6b7K8iCZx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2022

Adams has yet to play a full season with Seattle since coming over from the New York Jets in a blockbuster trade.

Adams played in 12 games in 2020 and ’21 and now is done after 1 game in 2022.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire