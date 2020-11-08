Seahawks lose to Bills in ugliest performance of the season thus far originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

There’s no question that the Seahawks played their worst game of the season in Week 9 against the Bills. Buffalo handed Seattle its second loss of the season, winning 44-34 on Sunday.

The Seahawks secondary continues to get gashed at a record pace while Seattle’s offense couldn’t keep up with the Bills high-scoring attack. That headlines our key takeaways from Sunday’s game.

1. Quinton Dunbar has forgettable game

It’s hard to imagine that Dunbar is healthy. An injury is the only way to explain how poorly the corner played against the Bills. Dunbar, while allowing ridiculous amounts of cushion on nearly every snap, was targeted early and often. Pete Carroll said postgame that Dunbar “had a tough day” and shared that the corner played through a sore knee.

At one point late in the first half, the Bills were averaging 9.3 yards per play. A ton of that production came when targeting Dunbar. Here’s just one example of how much cushion Dunbar was allowing at the snap on some plays.

This is not hyperbole. Worst game I have ever seen a DB play. Ever. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/H9KwIKuUTn — Mitch Levy (@Mitch_Seattle) November 8, 2020

Dunbar was benched in the fourth quarter in favor of Linden Stephens, but it was a move that should have been made far sooner. It’s apparent that Seattle is sorely missing Shaquill Griffin, who missed a second-straight game with a hamstring injury.

Josh Allen finished the game with 415 passing yards, three touchdowns, no picks and a 138.5 rating. Allen also scored one rushing touchdown.

2. Seahawks pass rush comes alive

The addition of Carlos Dunlap and return of Jamal Adams were noticeable as the pass rush was a silver lining to Sunday’s loss. Seattle posted seven sacks against the Bills after posting just 12 through the first seven games.

Jarran Reed had 2.5 and Adams had 1.5. They each have 3.5 on the season to lead the team. Dunlap had one sack and three tackles for loss in his Seahawks debut. Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright also had sacks for the Seahawks.

3. Wilson’s turns the ball over four times in ugly performance

Wilson turned the ball over four times (two interceptions and two fumbles) in what was a forgettable performance by the Seahawks quarterback and the offense as a whole. It was Wilson’s first game with four turnovers since 2016.

FOX’s broadcast shared that Wilson was knocked down 16 times by the Bills defense, the most of any QB in the NFL this season. Buffalo had five sacks on the day.

What's wild is that Seattle still posted 34 points while Wilson threw for 390 yards and had three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing). DK Metcalf caught seven passes for 108 yards and a touchdown, continuing his stellar season.

Not that anyone within the organization would admit it, Wilson especially, but it appears he’s pressing a bit with the understanding of how poor Seattle’s defense is. There are times where he uncharacteristically throws the ball into traffic or takes unnecessary hits/sacks. Wilson has eight interceptions on the season now to go with two lost fumbles.

Odds and ends:

-- Jarran Reed left the game late with what appeared to be a knee injury.

