Seahawks lose Ben Burr-Kirven, John Ursua for season due to torn ACLs

One of the biggest goals of the preseason is for teams to make it out of the unofficial season fully healthy, especially with their starters and key backups.

Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t.

For the Seahawks, that didn’t work. As they’ll be without linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven for the remainder of the season after being placed on injured reserve due to a torn ACL. His injury was suffered in their 30-3 preseason loss to the Broncos.

Burr-Kirven, who was entering his third season, hadn’t missed a game through his first two NFL seasons.

Oddly enough, wide receiver John Ursua also suffered an ACL tear on Saturday and was placed on injured reserve. Ursua spent last season on the practice squad, with his only NFL action coming in 2019 when he appeared in three games.

"Johnny U and BBK, both of those guys got hurt seriously tonight, and it breaks our hearts," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said after the game. "This is a rough game and sometimes it takes a toll, and those two kids are hurt."

Due to both players being placed on the IR before Sept. 1, they’ll both be ineligible to return this season. If a player is placed on the IR after Sept. 1, then a return could happen after three games.