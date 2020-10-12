Seahawks looking to do something they’ve never done before, go 5-0

Seahawks looking to do something they’ve never done before originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The last time the Seattle Seahawks were 4-0 in the season was in 2013, where they went on to beat the Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl 48 and hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the first time.

They never had the chance to reach 5-0 during that super bowl run season-- the Indianapolis Colts stopped that streak from going any further, winning 34-28.

This Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, the Seahawks have the opportunity to start 5-0 for the first time in franchise history.

The difference between the 2013 Seahawks and this season's team is quite clear: The defense is nowhere near the same as it once was.

Fortunately for the Seahawks, Russell Wilson has been cooking on the offensive side of the ball and producing MVP-worthy level numbers through the first four games.

The Seahawks are averaging 416.3 yards a game, passing for over 303 yards a game (both third in the NFL), and they are averaging 35.5 points a game, which is second in the NFL.

Wilson is leading the NFL with 16 touchdown passes and just two interceptions for the season.

Seahawks wide receivers Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf are the only two receivers with three or more touchdown receptions each this season in the NFL.

Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer knows that this offensive is in a steady groove right now.

“We’re firing on all cylinders for sure,” Schottenheimer said. “I think it comes down to we’re executing well.”

The matchup agains the Vikings will be a test for the Seahawks to reach that 5-0 start of the season.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook leads the league in rushing with 424 rushing yards, with the team averaging 150.5 yards a game (fourth in the NFL).

Despite Cook having an impressive run game this season, the Seahawks defense isn't lacking on the run defense, This year, the issue is on the pass defense - the Seahawks rank dead last in the NFL when it comes to defending through the air.

With the offense rolling as it is right now, the Seahawks defense may just need to get enough stops so the offense can get more possessions to score more points.

As much as the defense does win championships, in the case of the Seahawks, letting Wilson cook for the offense may be the best option to get the 5-0 start for this season.