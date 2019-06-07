Seahawks looking for Shaquem Griffin to have a “great year”

While Shaquill Griffin has lost 12 pounds, down to 194 pounds, his twin, Shaquem, is seeking to add to his listed weight of 227 pounds.

The linebacker wants more bulk to adapt to playing more on the edge and closer to the line of scrimmage in pass-rushing situations, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

“Now you get to see his speed on the edge like he did in college,’’ Shaquill Griffin said of his brother, via Condotta. “. . .He’s a little rusty so when we are going back home, we are talking about he’s got to work back on his pass rush. He’s definitely not the same. But to see him back into it, he’s loving it. Definitely enjoying that part of that he gets to rush again back like he did in college.’’

Shaquem Griffin still is working at weakside linebacker, with some snaps at strongside linebacker.

Special teams coordinator Brian Schneider expects Shaquem Griffin to “be great this year.”

“I have already seen the improvement,” Schneider said. “He was a flash player last year because he has that natural ability, and I just think he is going to be really, really consistent in terms of how he does it consistently [this year].”

Shaquem Griffin, a fifth-round pick last year, played all 16 games with one start. He made 11 tackles.