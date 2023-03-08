Seahawks locking up Geno Smith sends message to other free agents

The Seattle Seahawks were able to lock up quarterback Geno Smith for the next three years ahead of the start of free agency in a deal that works out positively for both sides involved.

Coach Pete Carroll was asked about the move during his interview on Seattle Sports Radio on Tuesday.

“It’s a good deal, a good deal for the club,” Carroll told Brock and Salk. “I think it sends a really good message too to everybody on the outside – this is a good place and things are going in the right direction, and we’re fired up about it.”

One of the benefits of signing Smith ahead of the new league year is to attract other potential free agents who may see Seattle as a future landing spot.

“It’s meaningful in so many areas,” Carroll continued. “Working together so that we would have an opportunity to continue to compete to bring guys to this club and get guys on our team has been at hand, and now we’re rolling. We can plan and we can plan, but until we knock the big one in the boat . . . so now there’s a whole next sequence of things that are going to come together, so here we go.”

The official start of free agency is on March 15 but the legal tampering period kicks off Monday.

